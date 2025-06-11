New Analyst Forecast: $RY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RY. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $RY.
$RY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
$RY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $RY stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,836,502 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,890,505
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 5,793,708 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $653,066,765
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,990,839 shares (+129.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,847,372
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,387,971 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,892,091
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 3,244,266 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,693,663
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 3,199,465 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,643,694
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,456,631 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,911,446
