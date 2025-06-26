New Analyst Forecast: $RXO Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RXO. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $RXO.

$RXO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025

$RXO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $12.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 01/07/2025

$RXO Insider Trading Activity

$RXO insiders have traded $RXO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A SZLOSEK has made 2 purchases buying 16,200 shares for an estimated $250,228 and 0 sales.

$RXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RXO stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.