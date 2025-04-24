New Analyst Forecast: $RXO Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RXO. Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a price target of 19.0 for RXO.
$RXO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 03/07/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 01/07/2025
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 11/18/2024
$RXO Insider Trading Activity
$RXO insiders have traded $RXO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELLE NETTLES purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,202
$RXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $RXO stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,197,682 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,392,738
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,009,937 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,916,898
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,796,680 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,832,851
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,759,105 shares (+1227.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,937,063
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,683,631 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,137,763
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 923,307 shares (+122.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,011,638
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 785,233 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,719,954
