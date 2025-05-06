New Analyst Forecast: $RWT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RWT. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RWT.
$RWT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RWT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025
$RWT Insider Trading Activity
$RWT insiders have traded $RWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW P STONE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,844 shares for an estimated $89,936
$RWT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $RWT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,241,960 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,169,998
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,200,050 shares (+150.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,836,326
- NORGES BANK removed 970,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,339,585
- CITIGROUP INC added 524,910 shares (+321.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,427,662
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 504,074 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,059,729
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 406,559 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,654,830
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 321,612 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,100,126
