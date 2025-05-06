New Analyst Forecast: $RWT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RWT. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RWT.

$RWT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RWT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RWT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RWT forecast page.

$RWT Insider Trading Activity

$RWT insiders have traded $RWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW P STONE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,844 shares for an estimated $89,936

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $RWT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.