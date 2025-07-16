Stocks
RWAY

New Analyst Forecast: $RWAY Given $12.5 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RWAY. Brock Vandervliet from UBS set a price target of 12.5 for RWAY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RWAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RWAY forecast page.

$RWAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RWAY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RWAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brock Vandervliet from UBS set a target price of $12.5 on 07/16/2025
  • Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $9.5 on 05/28/2025
  • Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $12.0 on 04/01/2025

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROWTH HOLDINGS LLC OCM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,800,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RWAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.