New Analyst Forecast: $RVMD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RVMD. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RVMD.

$RVMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVMD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RVMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVMD forecast page.

$RVMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RVMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Burnett from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $64.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 01/08/2025

$RVMD Insider Trading Activity

$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THILO SCHROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 1,304,347 shares for an estimated $59,999,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,623 shares for an estimated $1,317,825 .

. MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,452 shares for an estimated $990,115 .

. JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,058 shares for an estimated $446,784 .

. MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,387 shares for an estimated $315,938 .

. JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,499 shares for an estimated $192,410.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.