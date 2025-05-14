New Analyst Forecast: $RVMD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RVMD. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RVMD.
$RVMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVMD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RVMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVMD forecast page.
$RVMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RVMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Burnett from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $64.0 on 04/01/2025
- Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 01/08/2025
$RVMD Insider Trading Activity
$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THILO SCHROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 1,304,347 shares for an estimated $59,999,962 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,623 shares for an estimated $1,317,825.
- MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,452 shares for an estimated $990,115.
- JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,058 shares for an estimated $446,784.
- MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,387 shares for an estimated $315,938.
- JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,499 shares for an estimated $192,410.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,346,755 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,387,063
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,931,000 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,461,940
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,611,090 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,968,142
- NEXTECH INVEST LTD. added 1,304,347 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,052,137
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,239,022 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,194,822
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,058,247 shares (+18248.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,419,613
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 966,230 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,165,892
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.