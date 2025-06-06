New Analyst Forecast: $RVLV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RVLV. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RVLV.

$RVLV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVLV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/07/2025

$RVLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RVLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 01/10/2025

$RVLV Insider Trading Activity

$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 797,378 shares for an estimated $25,102,985 .

. MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 797,378 shares for an estimated $25,102,985 .

. DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 797,378 shares for an estimated $25,102,985.

$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

