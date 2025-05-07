New Analyst Forecast: $RVLV Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RVLV. Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 23.0 for RVLV.

$RVLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RVLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 01/10/2025

$RVLV Insider Trading Activity

$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 136 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 136 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 1,496,274 shares for an estimated $48,818,928 .

. MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 1,496,274 shares for an estimated $48,818,928 .

. DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 1,496,274 shares for an estimated $48,818,928 .

. JESSE TIMMERMANS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 91,625 shares for an estimated $2,814,720

$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

