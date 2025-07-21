New Analyst Forecast: $RVLV Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RVLV. Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 22.0 for RVLV.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RVLV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVLV forecast page.
$RVLV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVLV recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $RVLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025
- Mark Altschwager from Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 06/06/2025
- Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $25.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 05/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 04/11/2025
- Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 04/10/2025
$RVLV Insider Trading Activity
$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 388,737 shares for an estimated $11,915,922.
- MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 388,737 shares for an estimated $11,915,922.
- DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 388,737 shares for an estimated $11,915,922.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,497,322 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,667,449
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,066,254 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,913,798
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 986,693 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,204,032
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 949,322 shares (+1375.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,400,929
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 852,834 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,327,402
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 687,126 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,766,337
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 506,225 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,878,775
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.