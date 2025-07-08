New Analyst Forecast: $RUN Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RUN. Sunrun gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $RUN.

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Blum from Sunrun set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,793 shares for an estimated $985,108 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,222 shares for an estimated $302,032 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,500 shares for an estimated $168,298 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,307 shares for an estimated $164,494 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,290 shares for an estimated $97,700 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,729 shares for an estimated $18,379

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

