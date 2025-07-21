New Analyst Forecast: $RUN Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RUN. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 12.0 for RUN.

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $12.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $0.01 on 06/17/2025

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,793 shares for an estimated $505,768 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,731 shares for an estimated $426,364 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,216 shares for an estimated $260,755 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,510 shares for an estimated $254,849 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,958 shares for an estimated $137,325 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,717 shares for an estimated $29,049.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

