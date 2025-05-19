New Analyst Forecast: $RTO Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RTO. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $RTO.
$RTO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$RTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $RTO stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,142,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,173,142
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 1,033,458 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,167,156
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 954,773 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,864,301
- NORGES BANK removed 728,000 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,432,960
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 694,666 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,907,851
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 540,287 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,680,066
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 482,429 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,047,624
