New Analyst Forecast: $RSVR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RSVR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RSVR.
$RSVR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
$RSVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $RSVR stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 153,705 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,172,769
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 118,661 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $905,383
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 67,930 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,766
- IRENIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 65,421 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,162
- REPERTOIRE PARTNERS LP added 50,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,559
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 48,862 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,817
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 47,822 shares (+99.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,881
