New Analyst Forecast: $RSG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RSG. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $RSG.

$RSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$RSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $264.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $260.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $235.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $244.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 10/30/2024

$RSG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RSG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$RSG Insider Trading Activity

$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059 .

. BRIAN M DELGHIACCIO (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,071 shares for an estimated $1,065,011

LARSON RICHARDSON (SVP Operations) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $525,954

KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186

$RSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

