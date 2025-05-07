New Analyst Forecast: $RSG Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RSG. JOhn Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a price target of 270.0 for RSG.
$RSG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- JOhn Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a target price of $270.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $266.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $245.0 on 04/25/2025
- David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $245.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $264.0 on 03/05/2025
- John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $260.0 on 02/18/2025
$RSG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RSG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
$RSG Insider Trading Activity
$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059.
- BRIAN M DELGHIACCIO (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,071 shares for an estimated $1,065,011
- LARSON RICHARDSON (SVP Operations) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $525,954
- KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186
$RSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- C WORLDWIDE GROUP HOLDING A/S added 949,839 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,013,012
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 510,090 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,523,394
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 509,116 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,423,956
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 499,237 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,436,499
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 380,613 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,571,723
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 378,004 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,046,844
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 368,395 shares (+170.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,113,706
