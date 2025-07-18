New Analyst Forecast: $RSG Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RSG. Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a price target of 260.0 for RSG.
$RSG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $RSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $260.0 on 07/18/2025
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $268.0 on 07/09/2025
- Devin Dodge from BMO Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025
- Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $281.0 on 06/09/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $275.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a target price of $270.0 on 05/07/2025
- Bryan Burgmeier from Citigroup set a target price of $278.0 on 04/29/2025
$RSG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RSG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
$RSG Insider Trading Activity
$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059.
- LARSON RICHARDSON (SVP Operations) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $525,954
- ELYSE CARLSEN (CAO) sold 235 shares for an estimated $59,494
$RSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 537 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,215,332 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $546,323,024
- C WORLDWIDE GROUP HOLDING A/S added 949,839 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,013,012
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 702,515 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,121,032
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 572,063 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,530,776
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 510,090 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,523,394
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 498,318 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,672,686
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 384,695 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,157,741
