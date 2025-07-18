New Analyst Forecast: $RSG Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RSG. Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a price target of 260.0 for RSG.

$RSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $RSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $260.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $268.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Devin Dodge from BMO Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $281.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $275.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a target price of $270.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Bryan Burgmeier from Citigroup set a target price of $278.0 on 04/29/2025

$RSG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RSG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$RSG Insider Trading Activity

$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059 .

. LARSON RICHARDSON (SVP Operations) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $525,954

ELYSE CARLSEN (CAO) sold 235 shares for an estimated $59,494

$RSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 537 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

