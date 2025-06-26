New Analyst Forecast: $RRX Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRX. Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a price target of 180.0 for RRX.

$RRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a target price of $180.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $160.0 on 03/10/2025

$RRX Insider Trading Activity

$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,593 shares for an estimated $1,486,564.

$RRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

