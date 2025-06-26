New Analyst Forecast: $RRX Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRX. Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a price target of 180.0 for RRX.
$RRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a target price of $180.0 on 06/26/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $160.0 on 03/10/2025
$RRX Insider Trading Activity
$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,593 shares for an estimated $1,486,564.
$RRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,862,371 shares (+214.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,030,938
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 931,666 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,070,174
- FMR LLC removed 629,690 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,690,206
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 506,887 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,709,084
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 503,133 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,051,022
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 416,021 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,363,990
- INVESCO LTD. added 403,845 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,977,753
