New Analyst Forecast: $RRGB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRGB. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RRGB.

$RRGB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRGB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

CL King issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RRGB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RRGB forecast page.

$RRGB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRGB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RRGB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Wolf from CL King set a target price of $10.0 on 02/27/2025

$RRGB Insider Trading Activity

$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,509 shares for an estimated $183,073 .

. ANTHONY S ACKIL purchased 14,910 shares for an estimated $74,997

JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,564 shares for an estimated $24,078 .

. SARAH A. MUSSETTER (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,676 shares for an estimated $20,156 .

. MEGHAN SPULER (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,589 shares for an estimated $7,032 .

. BRENDEN ROBYN ARNELL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $4,735.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.