New Analyst Forecast: $RRC Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRC. Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a price target of 45.0 for RRC.

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Doug Leggate from B of A Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $46.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

$RRC Insider Trading Activity

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320

JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391

ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652

REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

