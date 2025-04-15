New Analyst Forecast: $RRC Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRC. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 41.0 for RRC.

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $41.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 12/09/2024

$RRC Insider Trading Activity

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. REGINAL SPILLER sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $95,872

CHARLES G. GRIFFIE purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $40,111

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

