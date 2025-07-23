New Analyst Forecast: $RRC Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRC. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 39.0 for RRC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RRC forecast page.
$RRC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $39.0 on 07/23/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/07/2025
- Doug Leggate from B of A Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/23/2025
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $46.0 on 05/13/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 04/24/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $RRC Data Alerts
Sign Up
$RRC Insider Trading Activity
$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357.
- DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057
- ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320
- JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777
- GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391
- ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652
- REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,783,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,151,863
- FMR LLC removed 2,491,515 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,486,193
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,150,040 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,851,097
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,866,590 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,532,938
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,836,379 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,326,613
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,774,497 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,855,665
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,594,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,673,016
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.