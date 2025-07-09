Stocks
RPM

New Analyst Forecast: $RPM Given $119.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPM. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 119.0 for RPM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RPM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPM forecast page.

$RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $119.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025
  • John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $110.0 on 04/09/2025
  • Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 04/09/2025

$RPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $RPM stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.