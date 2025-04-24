Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $RPM Given $110.0 Price Target

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPM. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 110.0 for RPM.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025
  • John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024

$RPM insiders have traded $RPM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J. LAROCHE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,615 shares for an estimated $459,611
  • FREDERICK R. NANCE sold 594 shares for an estimated $80,467

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $RPM stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

