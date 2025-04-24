New Analyst Forecast: $RPM Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPM. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 110.0 for RPM.
$RPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024
$RPM Insider Trading Activity
$RPM insiders have traded $RPM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. LAROCHE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,615 shares for an estimated $459,611
- FREDERICK R. NANCE sold 594 shares for an estimated $80,467
$RPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $RPM stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,031,805 shares (+237.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,973,923
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 869,059 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,946,400
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 733,170 shares (+3427.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,223,900
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 568,704 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,984,714
- UBS GROUP AG added 553,479 shares (+146.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,111,125
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 430,598 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,989,389
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 405,970 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,958,668
