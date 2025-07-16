New Analyst Forecast: $RPD Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPD. Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a price target of 27.0 for RPD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPD forecast page.

$RPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $27.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Erin Wilson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025

$RPD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RPD Insider Trading Activity

$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,937,769

CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.