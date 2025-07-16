New Analyst Forecast: $RPD Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPD. Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a price target of 27.0 for RPD.
$RPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $27.0 on 07/16/2025
- Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 05/14/2025
- Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025
- Erin Wilson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025
- Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025
- Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025
$RPD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
$RPD Insider Trading Activity
$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,937,769
- CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.
$RPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,160,430 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,272,999
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,209,856 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,073,282
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 919,955 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,388,007
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 749,167 shares (+756734.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,860,417
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 675,030 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,895,045
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 554,612 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,702,764
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 485,967 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,882,985
