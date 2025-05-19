New Analyst Forecast: $RPAY Given $4.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPAY. James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.5 for RPAY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RPAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPAY forecast page.

$RPAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

$RPAY Insider Trading Activity

$RPAY insiders have traded $RPAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ANDREW SR. MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 249,802 shares for an estimated $1,022,272 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHALER ALIAS (President) has made 3 purchases buying 189,900 shares for an estimated $784,701 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY JOHN MURPHY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $470,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $RPAY stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.