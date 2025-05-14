New Analyst Forecast: $ROST Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROST. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ROST.
$ROST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
$ROST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025
$ROST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.
$ROST Insider Trading Activity
$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,750 shares for an estimated $2,280,920.
- MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 11,261 shares for an estimated $1,481,954
- KAREN FLEMING (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,609 shares for an estimated $1,344,251.
- KAREN SYKES (PRESIDENT, CMO DD'S DISCOUNTS) sold 5,036 shares for an estimated $657,110
$ROST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 591 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,946,101 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $632,062,246
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,995,760 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,438,615
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 2,338,251 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,805,095
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,706,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,210,780
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,269,271 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,002,624
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,173,607 shares (+411.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,531,530
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,169,914 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,972,890
