New Analyst Forecast: $ROST Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROST. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ROST.

$ROST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$ROST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025

$ROST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$ROST Insider Trading Activity

$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,750 shares for an estimated $2,280,920 .

. MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 11,261 shares for an estimated $1,481,954

KAREN FLEMING (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,609 shares for an estimated $1,344,251 .

. KAREN SYKES (PRESIDENT, CMO DD'S DISCOUNTS) sold 5,036 shares for an estimated $657,110

$ROST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 591 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

