New Analyst Forecast: $ROP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROP. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ROP.

$ROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ROP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROP forecast page.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE NEIL HUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $17,174,100 .

. JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

ROBERT D JOHNSON sold 940 shares for an estimated $528,092

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 681 shares for an estimated $387,366

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 570 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.