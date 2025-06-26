New Analyst Forecast: $ROL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROL. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ROL.

$ROL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$ROL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F WILSON (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,270,800

JERRY JR. GAHLHOFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $854,700

ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217

THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,763 shares for an estimated $309,530 .

. TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

