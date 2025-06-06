Stocks
ROL

New Analyst Forecast: $ROL Given 'Buy' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROL. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ROL.

$ROL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ROL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROL forecast page.

$ROL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 04/24/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025

$ROL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN F WILSON (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,270,800
  • ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217
  • THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,763 shares for an estimated $309,530.
  • TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ROL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.