New Analyst Forecast: $ROL Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROL. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 55.0 for ROL.

$ROL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025

$ROL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766

ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217

TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194

THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) sold 1,921 shares for an estimated $99,469

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

