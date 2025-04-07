New Analyst Forecast: $ROL Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROL. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 55.0 for ROL.
$ROL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025
$ROL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.
$ROL Insider Trading Activity
$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766
- ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217
- TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194
- THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) sold 1,921 shares for an estimated $99,469
$ROL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 5,483,726 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,170,700
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,203,859 shares (+389.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,148,864
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 1,935,165 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,694,897
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,282,508 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,444,245
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,170,441 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,249,940
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 824,731 shares (+9005.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,226,281
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 804,129 shares (+210.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,271,379
