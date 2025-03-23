New Analyst Forecast: $ROKU Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROKU. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ROKU.
$ROKU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/23/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
$ROKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024
- Atul Goyal from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 11/20/2024
- Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 11/18/2024
- Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 10/31/2024
- Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 10/31/2024
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 10/31/2024
$ROKU Insider Trading Activity
$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $14,453,496.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,132 shares for an estimated $1,902,583.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,088,060.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,441 shares for an estimated $833,960.
- GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748
- JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.
$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,613,570 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,972,793
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,030,036 shares (+663.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,912,876
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,951,258 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,056,519
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,728,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,461,601
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,178,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,631,992
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,082,548 shares (+505.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,476,618
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 931,737 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,265,328
