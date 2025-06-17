New Analyst Forecast: $ROKU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROKU. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ROKU.

$ROKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

$ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,464,490 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $1,405,635 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $854,080 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,158 shares for an estimated $243,987 .

. MAI FYFIELD sold 914 shares for an estimated $71,749

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

