New Analyst Forecast: $ROKU Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROKU. Ruplu Bhattacharya from Roku set a price target of 110.0 for ROKU.
$ROKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $88.5 on 06/17/2025
- An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025
$ROKU Insider Trading Activity
$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,464,490.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,542 shares for an estimated $1,710,785.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $976,060.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,948 shares for an estimated $228,208.
- MAI FYFIELD sold 914 shares for an estimated $71,749
- JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.
$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,269,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,881,260
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,029,908 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,986,719
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,563,449 shares (+456.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,129,347
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,512,004 shares (+429.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,505,561
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 908,000 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,959,520
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 847,682 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,710,720
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 846,680 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,640,139
