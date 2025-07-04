New Analyst Forecast: $ROKU Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROKU. Ruplu Bhattacharya from Roku set a price target of 110.0 for ROKU.

$ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $88.5 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,464,490 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,542 shares for an estimated $1,710,785 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $976,060 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,948 shares for an estimated $228,208 .

. MAI FYFIELD sold 914 shares for an estimated $71,749

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

