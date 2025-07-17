New Analyst Forecast: $ROK Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROK. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ROK.

$ROK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

$ROK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ROK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $371.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $410.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $370.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $392.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $370.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $381.0 on 07/07/2025

$ROK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $50,000 on 02/21.

$ROK Insider Trading Activity

$ROK insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,200 shares for an estimated $3,056,753 .

. TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,350 shares for an estimated $1,015,499 .

. ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $739,671 .

. JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,052 shares for an estimated $629,966 .

. MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,008 shares for an estimated $613,898 .

. MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,962 shares for an estimated $613,595 .

. SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $501,857 .

. TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,594 shares for an estimated $469,817 .

. ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,173 shares for an estimated $345,722 .

. CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 551 shares for an estimated $179,795

$ROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 486 institutional investors add shares of $ROK stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

