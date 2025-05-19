New Analyst Forecast: $ROK Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ROK. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ROK.

$ROK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

$ROK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Ken Newman from KeyBanc set a target price of $345.0 on 12/09/2024

$ROK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $50,000 on 02/21.

$ROK Insider Trading Activity

$ROK insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 116 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 116 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE D. MORET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,292 shares for an estimated $9,342,026 .

. REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $3,399,442 .

. MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,354 shares for an estimated $1,296,839 .

. TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,466 shares for an estimated $1,050,035 .

. SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,798 shares for an estimated $814,254 .

. JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,571 shares for an estimated $778,120 .

. ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,160 shares for an estimated $653,893 .

. JAMES P KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $592,000 .

. ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,894 shares for an estimated $531,313 .

. TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,777 shares for an estimated $513,679 .

. CYRIL PERDUCAT (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,461 shares for an estimated $437,266 .

. MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 795 shares for an estimated $235,086 .

. VEENA M LAKKUNDI (SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 409 shares for an estimated $121,899 .

. CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 346 shares for an estimated $103,065.

$ROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $ROK stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

