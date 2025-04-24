New Analyst Forecast: $RNST Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNST. Strong Buy from Raymond James set a price target of 40.0 for RNST.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RNST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RNST forecast page.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.