New Analyst Forecast: $RNGR Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNGR. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 13.0 for RNGR.

$RNGR Insider Trading Activity

$RNGR insiders have traded $RNGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT T. AGEE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 166,644 shares for an estimated $2,377,722.

$RNGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RNGR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

