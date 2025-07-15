New Analyst Forecast: $RNGR Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNGR. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 13.0 for RNGR.
$RNGR Insider Trading Activity
$RNGR insiders have traded $RNGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT T. AGEE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 166,644 shares for an estimated $2,377,722.
$RNGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RNGR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 150,996 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,142,633
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 113,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,613,048
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 104,790 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,486,970
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 101,460 shares (+100.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,439,717
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 94,183 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,336,456
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 87,317 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,239,028
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 73,459 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,042,383
