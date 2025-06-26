New Analyst Forecast: $RNA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNA. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $RNA.

$RNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,452 shares for an estimated $1,788,367 .

. SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,937 shares for an estimated $1,276,854 .

. KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,697 shares for an estimated $1,211,829 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,222 shares for an estimated $340,409 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,737 shares for an estimated $326,194 .

. ARTHUR A LEVIN sold 1,872 shares for an estimated $53,536

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.