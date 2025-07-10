New Analyst Forecast: $RNA Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNA. Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 55.0 for RNA.

$RNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Schmidt from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $96.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $55.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $59.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 06/09/2025

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,452 shares for an estimated $1,788,367 .

. SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,937 shares for an estimated $1,276,854 .

. KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,697 shares for an estimated $1,211,829 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,222 shares for an estimated $340,409 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,737 shares for an estimated $326,194 .

. ARTHUR A LEVIN sold 1,872 shares for an estimated $53,536

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

