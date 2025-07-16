New Analyst Forecast: $RMD Given $294.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RMD. Craig Wong-Pan from RBC Capital set a price target of 294.0 for RMD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RMD forecast page.

$RMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $270.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Craig Wong-Pan from RBC Capital set a target price of $294.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Laura Sutcliffe from UBS set a target price of $285.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Low from JP Morgan set a target price of $290.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $248.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brett Fishbin from Keybanc set a target price of $274.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

$RMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 06/04, 04/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RMD Insider Trading Activity

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,054 shares for an estimated $11,428,687 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,527 shares for an estimated $2,817,878 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,945 shares for an estimated $2,599,698 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $486,940

MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 299 shares for an estimated $71,716.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.