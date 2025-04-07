New Analyst Forecast: $RKT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RKT. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RKT.

$RKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

$RKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 11/05/2024

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

