RKT

New Analyst Forecast: $RKT Given 'Buy' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RKT. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RKT.

$RKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

$RKT Price Targets

$RKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 11/05/2024

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,829,292 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,857,827
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,804,090 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,574,053
  • FMR LLC removed 1,524,429 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,165,070
  • CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,499,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,880,597
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,434,851 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,156,422
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,390,466 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,656,647
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,321,341 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,878,299

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

