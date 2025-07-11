New Analyst Forecast: $RJF Given $163.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RJF. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 163.0 for RJF.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RJF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RJF forecast page.
$RJF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RJF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RJF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $163.0 on 07/11/2025
- Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $151.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 07/07/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 04/24/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 04/03/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $161.0 on 03/04/2025
- Mark McLaughlin from B of A Securities set a target price of $201.0 on 01/30/2025
$RJF Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RJF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$RJF Insider Trading Activity
$RJF insiders have traded $RJF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BELLA LOYKHTER ALLAIRE (Chief Admin Officer) sold 6,570 shares for an estimated $963,227
- JONATHAN N SANTELLI (EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy) sold 4,160 shares for an estimated $699,932
- JAMES E BUNN (President, Capital Markets) sold 3,650 shares for an estimated $498,183
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RJF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of $RJF stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,765,588 shares (+1502.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,257,829
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,750,467 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,157,370
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,634,604 shares (+1154.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,062,841
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 863,832 shares (+1213.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,994,903
- FMR LLC removed 664,032 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,240,685
- STERLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 625,136 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,837,641
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 577,354 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,200,244
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.