New Analyst Forecast: $RIVN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIVN. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $RIVN.

$RIVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$RIVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

$RIVN Insider Trading Activity

$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 690,477 shares for an estimated $9,338,755 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,576 shares for an estimated $887,589.

$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

