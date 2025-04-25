New Analyst Forecast: $RITM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RITM. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RITM.
$RITM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RITM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
$RITM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $RITM stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,854,234 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,741,354
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,839,714 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,754,102
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,315,553 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,077,438
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,136,342 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,136,583
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,743,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,009,165 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,759,256
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,791,584 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,402,854
