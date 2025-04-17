Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $RIO Given 'Overweight' Rating

April 17, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIO. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $RIO.

$RIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIO forecast page.

$RIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $RIO stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,592,910 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,489,037
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,110,579 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,123,150
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,813,010 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,623,118
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,263,203 shares (+143872.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,288,968
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,253,226 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,702,221
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,164,300 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,472,483
  • HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 925,226 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,412,541

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

