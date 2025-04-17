New Analyst Forecast: $RIO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIO. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $RIO.
$RIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIO forecast page.
$RIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $RIO stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,592,910 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,489,037
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,110,579 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,123,150
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,813,010 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,623,118
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,263,203 shares (+143872.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,288,968
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,253,226 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,702,221
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,164,300 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,472,483
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 925,226 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,412,541
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.