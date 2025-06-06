New Analyst Forecast: $RIO Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIO. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RIO.
$RIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
$RIO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RIO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$RIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $RIO stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 7,406,400 shares (+77150.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $444,976,512
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,578,787 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,013,522
- JOURNEY ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 2,560,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,819,219
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,519,969 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,319,737
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,213,465 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,904,977
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,097,528 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,939,482
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC added 749,171 shares (+300.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,010,193
