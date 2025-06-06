New Analyst Forecast: $RIO Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIO. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RIO.

$RIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$RIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RIO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$RIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $RIO stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

