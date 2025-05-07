New Analyst Forecast: $RIG Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIG. Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a price target of 5.0 for RIG.
$RIG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.9.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $5.0 on 05/05/2025
- An analyst from SEB Enskilda set a target price of $2.8 on 03/05/2025
$RIG Insider Trading Activity
$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 167,261 shares for an estimated $623,443.
- VANESSA C L CHANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $21,400
$RIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 22,018,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,569,562
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,038,055 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,142,706
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 6,542,271 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,533,516
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 5,904,999 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,143,746
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 5,739,537 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,523,263
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,737,851 shares (+680.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,516,941
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 4,428,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,608,480
