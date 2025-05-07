New Analyst Forecast: $RIG Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIG. Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a price target of 5.0 for RIG.

$RIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $5.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from SEB Enskilda set a target price of $2.8 on 03/05/2025

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 167,261 shares for an estimated $623,443 .

. VANESSA C L CHANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $21,400

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

