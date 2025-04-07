New Analyst Forecast: $RH Given $280.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RH. An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 280.0 for RH.
$RH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025
- Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $289.0 on 11/15/2024
$RH Insider Trading Activity
$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023.
- CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231.
- EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $975,179.
- KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427.
$RH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 440,702 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,455,900
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 369,692 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,507,074
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 346,050 shares (+1960.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,201,819
- UBS GROUP AG added 268,404 shares (+327.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,641,130
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 207,633 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,722,272
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 182,500 shares (+388.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,830,175
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 144,966 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,057,167
