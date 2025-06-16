New Analyst Forecast: $RH Given $275.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RH. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 275.0 for RH.
$RH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 06/13/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025
$RH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.
$RH Insider Trading Activity
$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023.
- CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231.
- KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427.
- EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) sold 600 shares for an estimated $268,037
$RH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 476,430 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,679,956
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 461,533 shares (+1420.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,187,950
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 329,935 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,340,063
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 288,404 shares (+1505.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,604,781
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 229,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,797,095
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 218,556 shares (+989.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,231,711
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP added 193,404 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,335,831
