New Analyst Forecast: $RH Given $275.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RH. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 275.0 for RH.

$RH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025

$RH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.

$RH Insider Trading Activity

$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023 .

. CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231 .

. KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427 .

. EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) sold 600 shares for an estimated $268,037

$RH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

