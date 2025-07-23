New Analyst Forecast: $RGTI Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGTI. Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 19.0 for RGTI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGTI forecast page.

$RGTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGTI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RGTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 05/14/2025

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 671,600 shares for an estimated $5,772,340 .

. JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,688,000 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240

RAY O JOHNSON sold 40,420 shares for an estimated $606,300

HELENE GAIL SANDFORD sold 47,648 shares for an estimated $532,952

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

